POOLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — White’s Ferry will no longer operate along the Potomac River after a Loudoun County court decision ruling. It’s effective immediately.
After a decade long battle in court, the Loudoun County Circuit Court ruled “no public landing exists on the VA shoreline at White’s Ferry Road and ferry is thus prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia.”
In a Facebook post, White’s Ferry said it is ceasing operations immediately:
“White’s Ferry regrets to inform the public that it will cease its Potomac River ferry operation between White’s Ferry Road in Montgomery County, Maryland and White’s Ferry Road in Loudoun County, Virginia effective immediately. The Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Virginia has ruled, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White’s Ferry, Inc., that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at White’s Ferry Road and the ferry is prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia. As of the date of this press release Loudoun County, Virginia has declined to establish a public landing at that location.”
The ferry has operated for nearly 200 years crossing between Montgomery County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia.
The judge also awarded the plaintiff, Rockland Farm, LLC, more than $100,000.
NOTICE: White’s Ferry will CEASE Potomac River ferry operation btwn White’s Ferry Road in Montgomery County, Maryland and White’s Ferry Road in Loudoun County, Virginia EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY due to Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Va ruling – White’s Ferry CROSSING CLOSED pic.twitter.com/KBvQLfNRH2
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 28, 2020