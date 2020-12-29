COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported Tuesday As Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Morrell Park Recreation Center in Baltimore is closed Tuesday following what the city’s recreation and parks department said was a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Details of the possible exposure were not provided, but the department said the facility will reopen on Wednesday following a deep cleaning.

People in need of meals should instead go to the Lakeland Recreation Center or the Cherry Hill Aquatics Center.

Staff members have been notified about the possible exposure, the department said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

