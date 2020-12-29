BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Morrell Park Recreation Center in Baltimore is closed Tuesday following what the city’s recreation and parks department said was a possible COVID-19 exposure.
Details of the possible exposure were not provided, but the department said the facility will reopen on Wednesday following a deep cleaning.
#BCRPALERTS (12/29): Recreation Center Update pic.twitter.com/hF3CgDi8X1
— Baltimore Rec & Parks (@RecNParks) December 29, 2020
People in need of meals should instead go to the Lakeland Recreation Center or the Cherry Hill Aquatics Center.
Staff members have been notified about the possible exposure, the department said.
