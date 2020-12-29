BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A court awarded five female librarian supervisors at Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library nearly $200,000 in a pay discrimination case in which they argued they made less than a male coworker based on their sex, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Tuesday.
Judge Paula Xinis ruled in the group’s favor last Wednesday following a bench trial in late September and early October. The lawsuit, filed in September 2017, argued the library rehired a male supervisor in 2015 at a salary that was thousands of dollars more despite doing the same work and him having less experience.
The female supervisors were awarded between $1,040.88 and $25,801.16 in back wages as well as adjustments to their retirement benefits and damages equal to their back wage amounts.
Xinis found the library failed to show any evidence the pay disparity was for a reason other than sex, the EEOC said.