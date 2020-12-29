ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maryland Tuesday as the state’s total surpassed 271,000, data from the state’s health department showed.
As of Tuesday morning, 271,061 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, an increase of 1,878 from Monday. Sixty-three new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,636.
Hospitalizations fell by 13 on Tuesday to 1,725, according to the health department. Of those, 1,305 are in acute care and 420 are in intensive care.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased from 7.42% on Monday to 8.1% on Tuesday.
In terms of testing, 5,632,401 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland, an increase of nearly 21,000 from Monday. Of those, 2,508,079 people tested negative.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,324
|(151)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|23,789
|(343)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|31,123
|(678)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|37,971
|(887)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,186
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,288
|(10)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,053
|(161)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,506
|(70)
|2*
|Charles
|5,922
|(119)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,334
|(21)
|0*
|Frederick
|10,891
|(174)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,424
|(44)
|1*
|Harford
|8,371
|(150)
|4*
|Howard
|10,986
|(170)
|6*
|Kent
|718
|(25)
|2*
|Montgomery
|45,341
|(1,068)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|53,692
|(1,045)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,591
|(27)
|1*
|Somerset
|1,771
|(21)
|0*
|St. Mary’s
|3,174
|(84)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,133
|(7)
|0*
|Washington
|7,827
|(140)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,559
|(76)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,087
|(45)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(76)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|12,236
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|24,482
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|50,263
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|47,723
|(61)
|6*
|40-49
|42,072
|(167)
|4*
|50-59
|40,643
|(440)
|20*
|60-69
|27,145
|(872)
|17*
|70-79
|15,633
|(1,429)
|30*
|80+
|10,864
|(2,633)
|88*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|142,244
|(2,726)
|81*
|Male
|128,817
|(2,910)
|86*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|78,846
|(2,084)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,641
|(183)
|7*
|White (NH)
|87,390
|(2,679)
|85*
|Hispanic
|47,352
|(552)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|12,466
|(58)
|0*
|Data not available
|39,366
|(80)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.