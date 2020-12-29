COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported Tuesday As Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maryland Tuesday as the state’s total surpassed 271,000, data from the state’s health department showed.

As of Tuesday morning, 271,061 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, an increase of 1,878 from Monday. Sixty-three new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,636.

Hospitalizations fell by 13 on Tuesday to 1,725, according to the health department. Of those, 1,305 are in acute care and 420 are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased from 7.42% on Monday to 8.1% on Tuesday.

In terms of testing, 5,632,401 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland, an increase of nearly 21,000 from Monday. Of those, 2,508,079 people tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,324 (151) 0*
Anne Arundel 23,789 (343) 13*
Baltimore City 31,123 (678) 21*
Baltimore County 37,971 (887) 29*
Calvert 2,186 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,288 (10) 0*
Carroll 5,053 (161) 4*
Cecil 3,506 (70) 2*
Charles 5,922 (119) 1*
Dorchester 1,334 (21) 0*
Frederick 10,891 (174) 8*
Garrett 1,424 (44) 1*
Harford 8,371 (150) 4*
Howard 10,986 (170) 6*
Kent 718 (25) 2*
Montgomery 45,341 (1,068) 43*
Prince George’s 53,692 (1,045) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,591 (27) 1*
Somerset 1,771 (21) 0*
St. Mary’s 3,174 (84) 0*
Talbot 1,133 (7) 0*
Washington 7,827 (140) 2*
Wicomico 4,559 (76) 0*
Worcester 2,087 (45) 1*
Data not available 0 (76) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 12,236 (1) 0*
10-19 24,482 (4) 1*
20-29 50,263 (27) 1*
30-39 47,723 (61) 6*
40-49 42,072 (167) 4*
50-59 40,643 (440) 20*
60-69 27,145 (872) 17*
70-79 15,633 (1,429) 30*
80+ 10,864 (2,633) 88*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 142,244 (2,726) 81*
Male 128,817 (2,910) 86*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 78,846 (2,084) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,641 (183) 7*
White (NH) 87,390 (2,679) 85*
Hispanic 47,352 (552) 14*
Other (NH) 12,466 (58) 0*
Data not available 39,366 (80) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

