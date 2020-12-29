Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Gas prices are at their highest since mid-March when stay at home orders were first issued in many parts of the country, according to AAA.
AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.25.
This month has seen the biggest spike in prices of any month this year. Consumers are paying about 11 cents more now than back in January.
In Maryland, prices are above the national average, at $2.36. The good news is that’s 16 cents lower than what consumers were paying this time last year.