LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Lexington Park after allegedly assaulting a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy with an “edged weapon”, according to officials.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at the Big Lots along the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive around 2:10 p.m. for a theft investigation when the suspect allegedly assaulted the officer.
On Dec. 29, at 2:10pm, deputies were on the scene of Big Lots in Lexington Park for a theft investigation when the suspect assaulted a deputy with an edged weapon. The officer shot the suspect. Both the officer and the suspect were flown out to trauma centers and are stable.
— St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (@firstsheriff) December 29, 2020
The officer shot the suspect, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Both the officer and suspect were flown to trauma centers and are listed in stable condition.
No further information has been provided at this time.
