By CBS Baltimore Staff
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Lexington Park after allegedly assaulting a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy with an “edged weapon”, according to officials.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at the Big Lots along the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive around 2:10 p.m. for a theft investigation when the suspect allegedly assaulted the officer. 

The officer shot the suspect, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Both the officer and suspect were flown to trauma centers and are listed in stable condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.

