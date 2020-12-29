COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported Tuesday As Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The death of a man whose body was found in his Baltimore County home during a welfare check over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide, county police said Tuesday.

Officers found 36-year-old Shelton Justin Stanley dead inside his home in the 4800 block of Hawksbury Road Sunday evening after family members called for a welfare check.

Stanley’s body had traumatic injuries, police said.

An autopsy conducted Monday ruled his death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

