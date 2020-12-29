Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The national eviction moratorium is set to expire in just two days.
Now, Democratic lawmakers and housing advocates in Maryland are looking at legislation to keep people in their homes.
The bills are expected to be introduced after the General Assembly convenes next month.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
They would include a measure to bar all eviction filings other than those that cite an imminent threat until April 2022.
Other legislation would encourage landlords to seek alternatives before filing for eviction.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.