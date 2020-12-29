COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported; Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The national eviction moratorium is set to expire in just two days.

Now, Democratic lawmakers and housing advocates in Maryland are looking at legislation to keep people in their homes.

The bills are expected to be introduced after the General Assembly convenes next month.

They would include a measure to bar all eviction filings other than those that cite an imminent threat until April 2022.

Other legislation would encourage landlords to seek alternatives before filing for eviction.

