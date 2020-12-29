ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Marylanders could see delays in receiving unemployment benefits after they lapsed due to President Donald Trump’s hesitation to sign an economic relief package.
Congress passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill before Christmas, but the president didn’t sign it into law until Sunday. He argued the stimulus checks sent directly to Americans should be larger than the $600 provided for in the bill.
On December 26, the day before Trump signed the bill, unemployment benefits lapsed for an estimated 12 million Americans, CBS News reported.
In a statement, Maryland Department of Labor spokesperson Fallon Pearre said that while the bill has now been signed into law, the state is still waiting on guidance about how to implement it:
“The federal COVID-19 relief package that extends and provides additional federal unemployment benefits was signed into law. Labor is currently reviewing the legislation and awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how the CARES Act program extensions should be implemented in Maryland. States cannot move forward without this guidance and it is unlikely the guidance will be issued before the end of the month.
“Once received, Maryland will modify the BEACON system and implement the extensions as quickly as possible to bring much-needed relief to eligible claimants. The department will send an email directly to all claimants with detailed instructions as soon as more information is available. I will also update you as soon as we have more information.”
Data from the labor department for the week ending December 19, the last week for which data is available, showed 17,724 new unemployment claims during that week.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.