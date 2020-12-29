COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported Tuesday As Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hunters hoping to bag a deer will have another chance in early January.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the January gun deer hunting season will run from January 8-9 in all but Allegany, Garrett and the western half of Washington counties. It will continue on January 10 but only in the following areas:

  • Calvert County (private land only)
  • Caroline County (private land only)
  • Carroll County (private land only)
  • Cecil County (private and designated public land)
  • Charles County (private land only)
  • Dorchester County (private land only)
  • Frederick County (private land only)
  • Harford County (private land only)
  • Kent County (private land only)
  • Montgomery County (private land only)
  • Queen Anne’s County (private land only)
  • Somerset County (private land only)
  • St. Mary’s County (private and designated public land)
  • Washington County, zone 1 (private land only)
  • Worcester County (private land only)

Hunters are required to wear bright orange or pink, the DNR said.

In addition, they should practice social distancing and other steps to avoid spreading COVID-19.

