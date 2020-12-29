Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hunters hoping to bag a deer will have another chance in early January.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the January gun deer hunting season will run from January 8-9 in all but Allegany, Garrett and the western half of Washington counties. It will continue on January 10 but only in the following areas:
- Calvert County (private land only)
- Caroline County (private land only)
- Carroll County (private land only)
- Cecil County (private and designated public land)
- Charles County (private land only)
- Dorchester County (private land only)
- Frederick County (private land only)
- Harford County (private land only)
- Kent County (private land only)
- Montgomery County (private land only)
- Queen Anne’s County (private land only)
- Somerset County (private land only)
- St. Mary’s County (private and designated public land)
- Washington County, zone 1 (private land only)
- Worcester County (private land only)
Hunters are required to wear bright orange or pink, the DNR said.
READ: 2020-2021 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping
In addition, they should practice social distancing and other steps to avoid spreading COVID-19.
For more details, click here.