BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore Civic Fund announced on Tuesday $5 million in grant funding to awardees of the Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund.
The fund will support 124 nonprofit organizations serving Baltimore residents, who will gain access to critical funding to cover unplanned costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Scott said.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“Even while many organizations experienced decreased revenue and unexpected costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our nonprofit community has stepped up to continue serving the residents of Baltimore,” Mayor Scott said. “The Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund supports the nonprofit organizations that play a critical role in our neighborhoods and the lives of Baltimoreans.”
Baltimore dedicated $5 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into the Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund.
The Nonprofit Relief Fund is a one-time opportunity that supports nonprofit organizations by reimbursing them for unplanned costs incurred since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.