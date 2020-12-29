BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation announced Tuesday they will donate $5 million to a number of programs supported by Catholic Charities aimed at COVID-19 recovery and social justice causes.
The money will benefit a number of programs and services in Baltimore and nine counties in Maryland, the groups said, including education, housing, food and workforce development.
“These programs play an essential role in uplifting our communities,” Steve Bisciotti, a Catholic Charities board member since 2004, said in a news release. “Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to invest in the well-being and development of those who need it most. Our hope is that we can help make a positive impact that will be felt by many.”
The donation will go toward the following programs:
- Catholic Charities Head Start and Early Head Start
- Our Daily Bread Employment Center
- Christopher Place
- My Sister’s Place
- Sarah’s House
- My Brother’s Keeper
- St. Vincent’s Villa
- Senior Communities
- Villa Maria Community Resources
Earlier this year, the foundation and the Ravens donated $1 million to social justice causes following George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
