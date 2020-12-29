PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WJZ) — Crews are searching the Chesapeake Bay in southern Virginia after a tractor-trailer crashed off a bridge and into the water Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel connecting the Virginia Beach area to the Delmarva Peninsula. The Coast Guard said the tractor-trailer crashed through the southbound lanes of the bridge before falling into the water.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department described the truck as a 20-foot box truck.
VBFD, VBPD, VBEMS, US Coast Guard, and the CBB Tunnel Authority are searching for the driver of a 20ft Box Truck that went into the water off of the CBBT this morning just before 8:30a. pic.twitter.com/ASRYvkaPv3
— VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) December 29, 2020
Witnesses reportedly saw a man get out of the truck and drift toward the west, the agency said.
The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for the man.
