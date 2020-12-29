Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Police.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Churchville and Fountain Green roads, state police said.
Two people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.
No further information has been made available. The investigation is still ongoing.
