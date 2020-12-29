COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported Tuesday As Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman and man were injured in an overnight shooting in Baltimore, city police said.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm and buttocks and a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, both in the 2100 block of Ashton Street.

Both victims were walking in the Ramsay Street area when they were shot, police said. They were taken to hospitals for treatment; police did not provide information on their conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

