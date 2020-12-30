BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 911 specialist with the Baltimore City Fire Department has died from COVID-19 related symptoms, officials announced Wednesday.
The 62-year-old victim was a 14-year veteran.
“This is a tragic loss,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. As we continue to see, COVID-19 is unforgiving. It is imperative that we follow the mandates put in place for our health and safety. Our lives depend on it.”
In an effort to respect the family’s wishes, her name will not be released, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said she will be remembered for her love, sense of humor and for having the ability to talk to anyone.
“Her unwavering commitment to help this community will not be forgotten,” Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said.
