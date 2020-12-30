ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 2,600 COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths Wednesday while the positivity rate and the number of hospitalizations increased, data from the state’s health department shows.

The state added 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 273,689. The total number of deaths now sits at 5,681.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased from 8.1% on Tuesday to 8.22% on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations, which fell slightly on Tuesday, climbed by 31 on Wednesday to 1,756. Of those, 1,346 were in acute care and 410 were in intensive care. Ten fewer people were in intensive care on Wednesday than on Tuesday.

Statewide, 5,672,680 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. Of those, the state reported 2,516,856 people tested negative.

Just over 8,000 more Marylanders were vaccinated against the virus, bringing the state’s total to 36,669.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,374 (153) 0* Anne Arundel 24,045 (349) 13* Baltimore City 31,312 (680) 21* Baltimore County 38,280 (896) 29* Calvert 2,205 (44) 1* Caroline 1,295 (10) 0* Carroll 5,101 (160) 4* Cecil 3,535 (72) 2* Charles 5,987 (121) 1* Dorchester 1,337 (21) 0* Frederick 11,100 (181) 8* Garrett 1,439 (49) 1* Harford 8,475 (154) 4* Howard 11,088 (171) 6* Kent 722 (25) 2* Montgomery 45,791 (1,077) 43* Prince George’s 54,127 (1,052) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,614 (27) 1* Somerset 1,781 (21) 0* St. Mary’s 3,202 (83) 0* Talbot 1,135 (8) 0* Washington 8,005 (145) 2* Wicomico 4,617 (76) 0* Worcester 2,122 (45) 1* Data not available 0 (61) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 12,351 (1) 0* 10-19 24,706 (4) 1* 20-29 50,679 (27) 1* 30-39 48,146 (61) 6* 40-49 42,462 (167) 4* 50-59 41,105 (444) 20* 60-69 27,484 (876) 17* 70-79 15,804 (1,442) 30* 80+ 10,952 (2,657) 88* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 143,623 (2,752) 81* Male 130,066 (2,929) 86*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 79,556 (2,094) 60* Asian (NH) 5,701 (186) 7* White (NH) 88,461 (2,722) 85* Hispanic 47,657 (556) 14* Other (NH) 12,596 (58) 0* Data not available 39,718 (65) 1*

