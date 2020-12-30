ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After two days of court hearings on Anne Arundel County’s suspension of indoor dining, the lawsuit was dismissed and county executive Steuart Pittman will allow 25% indoor dining capacity.

As soon as Pittman signed a new executive order Wednesday morning, the Titan Hospitality Group agreed to dismiss the case. The previous order suspended indoor dining for four weeks.

Outdoor dining is also permitted, so long as the tents provided have at least half of the sides up at all times.

Restaurants must collect contact tracing information from customers.

A statement from Pittman:

Yesterday in court, Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman Dr. Eili Klein of Johns Hopkins Medicine and I described the metrics and considerations that led me to suspend indoor dining from December 16 to January 13. I believe we demonstrated to the court that the county’s decision was based on our strong desire to save lives and protect public health and was neither arbitrary nor capricious. However, the prospect of a sudden and disruptive closure of indoor dining prompted me to evaluate the best course of action at this time. Since December 10 when I announced the four week suspension of indoor dining, much has changed. Catastrophic hospitalization projections, rising case rates, rising death rates, and restrictions put in effect by the state and the county have altered public behavior. Case rates have dropped slightly and hospitalization projections have been adjusted downward. We still expect a challenging surge in COVID hospitalizations and a post-holiday case rate increase, but the improved forecast allows us to maintain our current level of restrictions. In recognition of the progress our residents have made holding our numbers down in the last two weeks, I am pleased to announce that Anne Arundel restaurants may continue offering indoor dining at 25% capacity. We will monitor community spread daily, consult with public health experts, provide assistance to our businesses and residents, and facilitate the flow of federal relief funds to our people and businesses that are currently struggling. I encourage county residents to support our local restaurants and go to aacounty.org/carryout to find a restaurant to pick up your next meal. I look forward to entering the new year with a little less conflict and a lot more hope.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman took the witness stand Tuesday before both sides rested their case in the lawsuit brought by restaurant owners demanding to keep their businesses open.

Pittman testified, “I was looking at numbers that quite frankly alarmed me” and said dining ban was extraordinarily difficult to sign because he understood the economic impact.

Similar litigation to keep restaurants open in Baltimore City and other Maryland counties has failed.

Pittman said he expected to win the lawsuit.

The judge questioned Dr. Kalyanaraman about worst-case hospitalization projections that he believed were off by roughly 5,000 patients.

“I’m trying to figure out why you would think you need to have a greater shutdown. …That is so wildly off,” Judge Mulford declared from the bench. “…You are focusing on the worst case. I’m trying to get the real numbers.“

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. on the latest executive order.

