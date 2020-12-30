BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Baltimore Ravens look ahead to their final regular-season game of the season — one that controls whether they make it to the playoffs — quarterback Lamar Jackson is being honored with another award.
Local reporters from the Baltimore chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America chose Jackson as the Ravens’ 2020 most valuable player for the second consecutive year.
Lamar Jackson was voted as Ravens MVP for the 2020 season by the Baltimore chapter of @PFWAwriters.
Jackson, who won the award last season, joins three other multiple winners: Ed Reed (2004 and 2008), Ray Rice (2009, 2011 and 2012) and Justin Tucker (2013 and 2016).
Jackson, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said while he appreciates the honor, he considers it more of a group effort.
“You know I always tell you guys that I feel like that’s a team award,” he said. “We’ve been through so much adversity this year and hit humps and stuff like that but our guys just find a way to pull through and keep fighting, especially for this playoff run.”
Last season, not only was Jackson voted the team’s MVP but he also won the PFWA’s award for the NFL’s MVP, the first Raven to do so since running back Jamal Lewis in 2003, according to the group’s website.