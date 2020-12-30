Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Silver Spring native with a talent for baking and cake decorating is getting ready once again to show off her skills on the national stage.
Caitlin Taylor, the lead cake artist at Charm City Cakes, will be competing on the premiere episode of a new Food Network Show called Cake-A-Likes.
The premise of the show is to have chefs from around the country bake and make cakes that look like celebrities.
The teaser shows cake versions of stars like The Rock and Lady Gaga.
This isn’t Taylor’s first time under the spotlight.
She won Sugar Rush Christmas on Netflix, made the 30th birthday cake for Joe Jonas last year, and more recently, a cake for Drew Barrymore.