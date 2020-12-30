COVID IN MD:Nearly 1.9K New Cases, 63 Deaths Reported; Positivity Rate Reaches 8.1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, BWI Airport, Local TV, Talkers, TSA

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested with a loaded handgun at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The man, whose ID said he’s from Florida but who also has a home in the Baltimore area, was caught with a .357 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets as he passed through airport security, the TSA said.

Credit: TSA

Officials confiscated the gun and questioned the man, whose name was not released, before arresting him. The agency said the man told them he forgot he had the gun with him.

Tuesday’s seizure was the 13th gun caught at the airport this year. In 2019, officials caught 27 guns at BWI.

