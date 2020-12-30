ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Every Maryland hospital, nursing home and local health department has gotten initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday morning.

During an interview on “CBS This Morning,” Hogan also addressed delays in getting people vaccinated, saying it’s not the time to point fingers and instead called on federal, state and local governments and the private sector to work together. None of those groups are performing at top capacity, he said.

The state’s health department reported Wednesday morning that 36,669 Marylanders have gotten vaccinated against the virus. By the end of last week, the state was set to get a total of 191,075 vaccines between the Pfizer and Moderna varieties.

“There’s no question that we all need to be ramping up if we’re going to get this enormous job done across the country,” he said.

When asked where any supply chain slowdowns may be, Hogan said he believes it’s a little bit across the board.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“The federal government did not deliver the number that they were originally telling the states that they would get, the private sector companies, the… two companies in (vaccine) production, I think their production has not been as fast as they had hoped or what their projections were,” he said, adding hospitals and nursing homes are also having trouble ramping up distribution.

“It’s not just sticking needles in arms, there’s a lot of moving parts,” he continued.

During the interview, Hogan also said he’s “very concerned” following news that a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has been reported in the United States. It was previously discovered in the United Kingdom.

There are no signs of the new strain, which has been reported in Colorado, in Maryland, he said.

The state has not had direct flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to the U.K. since March, but that alone won’t stop the new strain from spreading, the governor said.

“We’ve got some pretty serious travel restrictions, but there’s no way to stop the virus from sneaking across,” Hogan said, adding state officials have been preparing for what to do if and when the new strain makes it to Maryland.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.