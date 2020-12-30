COVID IN MD:2.6K New Cases, 45 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The official voter turnout numbers are in.

More than three million people made their voices heard in the State of Maryland this year.

That’s about 265,000 more people compared to the 2016 Presidential Election.

This time around, the State Board of Election data shows 49 percent of people chose to vote by mail, and 32 percent took advantage of early voting.

