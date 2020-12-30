Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The official voter turnout numbers are in.
More than three million people made their voices heard in the State of Maryland this year.
That’s about 265,000 more people compared to the 2016 Presidential Election.
Official Turnout Statistics are out! See the data at https://t.co/Hrr9pDfYsE under 2020 Presidential General Election Reports. #MDvotes #TrustedInfo2020 #Election2020results #OfficialResults #VoterTurnout pic.twitter.com/WUCGdbizbE
— Maryland Elections (@md_sbe) December 30, 2020
This time around, the State Board of Election data shows 49 percent of people chose to vote by mail, and 32 percent took advantage of early voting.