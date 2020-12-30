BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 10-win team will miss the playoffs this season, and a team with a losing record will make the postseason.

The Baltimore Ravens are among 10-win teams still fighting for a playoff spot.

The Ravens, however, control their own destiny. A win in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals will earn the team a playoff berth.

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson said during a press conference Wednesday that the team is “still fighting.”

“We’re trying to get [to the Super Bowl],” Jackson said. “Our job is to focus on the task at hand. Nobody’s peeking or nobody feel like we done did anything because we’re still fighting. We got to keep that focus going.”

The Ravens are winners of four straight games.

During their winning streak, the Ravens have defeated the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants to earn a 10-5 record going into the final week of the season.

The Ravens take on the Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday from Paul Brown Stadium.