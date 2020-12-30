ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said there are no signs that a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 that has now been found in two states is in Maryland.
During an interview on “CBS This Morning,” Hogan said he’s “very concerned” following news that COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been reported in Colorado. It was previously discovered in the United Kingdom.
The state has not had direct flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to the U.K. since March, but that alone won’t stop the new strain from spreading, the governor said.
“We’ve got some pretty serious travel restrictions, but there’s no way to stop the virus from sneaking across,” Hogan said, adding state officials have been preparing for what to do if and when the new strain makes it to Maryland.
Hours after Hogan’s appearance on “CBS This Morning,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his state became the second in the country to record its first case of the new strain.
