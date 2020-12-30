COVID IN MD:2.6K New Cases, 45 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, illegal gun possession, Impaired Driving, Local TV

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were arrested after Anne Arundel County police saw an allegedly impaired driver speeding at 100 miles per hour along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Wednesday.

According to police, officers were working a DUI patrol when they saw a 2008 Cadillac DTS going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone along the BW Parkway near Route 100 around 12:15 a.m.

When the officers stopped the car, they could see signs the driver was impaired. The 29-year-old driver, Raynard Horne Jr. of Baltimore, was taken into custody.

Police recovered a .22 caliber Sig Sauer pistol, two magazines, several rounds of ammunition and a small amount of marijuana from inside the car.

His two passengers, 31-year-old Nicholas Antoine Hill of Bowie and 22-year-old Jerome Hodge Jr. of Glen Burnie, were also arrested for gun-related charges.

All three were prohibited from possessing firearms.

CBS Baltimore Staff

