HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were arrested after Anne Arundel County police saw an allegedly impaired driver speeding at 100 miles per hour along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Wednesday.
According to police, officers were working a DUI patrol when they saw a 2008 Cadillac DTS going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone along the BW Parkway near Route 100 around 12:15 a.m.
When the officers stopped the car, they could see signs the driver was impaired. The 29-year-old driver, Raynard Horne Jr. of Baltimore, was taken into custody.
Police recovered a .22 caliber Sig Sauer pistol, two magazines, several rounds of ammunition and a small amount of marijuana from inside the car.
His two passengers, 31-year-old Nicholas Antoine Hill of Bowie and 22-year-old Jerome Hodge Jr. of Glen Burnie, were also arrested for gun-related charges.
All three were prohibited from possessing firearms.