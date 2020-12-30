COVID IN MD:2.6K New Cases, 45 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Paul King, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly shot a 60-year-old woman during a botched robbery.

Paul King of Baltimore was charged in the Dec. 13 shooting of the woman during an attempted robbery in the 1200 block of Decker Street in East Baltimore around 3:47 p.m. Officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

4 People Shot, Including 16-Year-Old Girl, In Separate Incidents Across Baltimore On Sunday

King was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply