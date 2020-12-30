Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly shot a 60-year-old woman during a botched robbery.
Paul King of Baltimore was charged in the Dec. 13 shooting of the woman during an attempted robbery in the 1200 block of Decker Street in East Baltimore around 3:47 p.m. Officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
King was charged with attempted first-degree murder.
