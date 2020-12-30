COVID IN MD:2.6K New Cases, 45 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, NFL, sam koch, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday the team has placed punter Sam Koch on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports Koch produced an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

The Ravens do not currently have another punter on their roster.

The team is preparing for its Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. A win would clinch the Ravens a playoff berth.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply