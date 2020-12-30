Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday the team has placed punter Sam Koch on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports Koch produced an inconclusive COVID-19 test.
We have placed P Sam Koch on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
📰: https://t.co/QtQkQ4POqa pic.twitter.com/DxjAui9ULq
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 30, 2020
The Ravens do not currently have another punter on their roster.
The team is preparing for its Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. A win would clinch the Ravens a playoff berth.