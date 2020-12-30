PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a “disturbance” that occurred last week at the Chesapeake Treatment Center.
The Chesapeake Treatment Center is a private program that operates on the grounds of the Charles H. Hickey School in Baltimore County, providing mental health services to the Department of Juvenile Services youth.
Just after midnight on Thursday, December 24, Maryland State Police were notified of a disturbance at the facility.
State police and Baltimore County Police responded and established control at the facility. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Police, Department of Juvenile Services and Chesapeake Treatment Center officials are working together to investigate this incident.