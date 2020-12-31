BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have one person in custody following a shooting in broad daylight in downtown Baltimore Thursday.
Officers were on patrol in the area of North Eutaw at Mulberry streets when they heard gunfire around 11:22 a.m.
When they responded to the area, they were approached by a 52-year-old man who was shot in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Other officers canvassed the area for witnesses or a suspect. When they walked onto the 300 block of State Street, which is an alley, they saw a man trying to toss a handgun. They detained the man and took him into custody. They also recovered the handgun.
It’s the second shooting on New Year’s Eve in Baltimore city. A man was shot in the back twice Thursday morning.
Central District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.