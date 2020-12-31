BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott held a virtual vigil for the city’s more than 300 homicide victims on New Year’s Eve.

Baltimore police reported 335 homicides in 2020, as of Friday morning. That’s slightly down from 348 in 2019.

335 People Were Killed In Baltimore In 2020

The virtual vigil was a way to show those victims are not forgotten and to send a message.

Honoring the lives lost to violence in Baltimore City.

The violence devastating far too many families.

The names of each victim read out loud by Scott, who was joined by faith leaders and community organizers.

This year, officials drew attention to heightened violence against women.

Pastors and community leaders shared words of grief while offering support to families impacted.

As we turned the page onto a new year, city officials are calling for change.

In a statement, Scott said city leaders will “recommit ourselves to the work of building public safety as a city in the year ahead.”