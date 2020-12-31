PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — New Year’s Eve may not be full of parties this year, but Maryland State Police and the MDTA will still be on the lookout for drivers violating laws.

In a press release, state police said troopers from their 23 barracks will be on patrol through New Year’s Day. They will be looking out for speeders, distracted, impaired, aggressive drivers.

Troopers from each of the 23 @MDSP barracks will continue to focus enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies, especially during the holiday season. @zerodeathsMD pic.twitter.com/WPb1vVJdhC — MD State Police (@MDSP) December 30, 2020

They said they will also be helping with traffic and will respond to help with any accidents.

According to the Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, an average of 145 people died from impaired driving crashes annually between 2014 and 2018. They also report 159 people died from distracted driving crashes and 32 from aggressive driving crashes in the same time period.

#DYK According to @zerodeathsMD, an average of 145 people died from impaired driving crashes, 159 died from distracted driving crashes and 32 from aggressive driving crashes annually from 2014-2018 in the state. Don't be a statistic this #NewYearsEve. pic.twitter.com/htpjeozUXT — MD State Police (@MDSP) December 31, 2020

Nearly 18,000 people were injured as a result of distracted driving, 2,124 were injured by impaired drivers and 1,500 were injured by aggressive drivers in Maryland.

This New Year’s Eve is most definitely not like the last. No matter how you ring in the New Year, there is no excuse for driving while impaired. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/8g3713swQ6 — MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 29, 2020

State police are urging motorists to have a designated sober ride if they plan on going out this holiday season.