By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Distracted Driving, drunk drivers, Impaired Driving, Local TV, Maryland State Police, New Year's Eve

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — New Year’s Eve may not be full of parties this year, but Maryland State Police and the MDTA will still be on the lookout for drivers violating laws.

In a press release, state police said troopers from their 23 barracks will be on patrol through New Year’s Day.  They will be looking out for speeders, distracted, impaired, aggressive drivers.

They said they will also be helping with traffic and will respond to help with any accidents.

According to the Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, an average of 145 people died from impaired driving crashes annually between 2014 and 2018. They also report 159 people died from distracted driving crashes and 32 from aggressive driving crashes in the same time period.

Nearly 18,000 people were injured as a result of distracted driving, 2,124 were injured by impaired drivers and 1,500 were injured by aggressive drivers in Maryland.

State police are urging motorists to have a designated sober ride if they plan on going out this holiday season.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

