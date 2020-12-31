Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes of Interstate 95 north were closed at the Tydings Bridge after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
#SHCo crews remain on scene of a multiple vehicle crash, northbound I-95 on the Tydings Bridge. All northbound lanes have been shut down. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/XwT5lyEZFi
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) December 31, 2020
Expect delays in the area and officials suggest motorists take an alternate route.
#HAVREDEGRACE | *MVC* | NB I-95 @ EXIT 89 | INJURIES REPORTED – ALSO TRAFFIC DELAY DUE TO MVC ON TYDINGS BRIDGE | USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF TRAVELING NORTH #HarfordCounty #HarfordTraffic #MDTraffic
— Harford Fire Blog (@HarfordFireBlog) December 31, 2020