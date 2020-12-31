COVID IN MD:2.9K New Cases, 46 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:frederick county weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Sleet, Snow, Winter Weather Advisory

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory was issued for Frederick and Washington counties for Friday morning through Saturday.

Freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch. There could be a small accumulation of snow.

The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day through 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Freezing rain will move into the area midday Friday and gradually change to rain in the evening.

Motorists should be on the lookout for icy road conditions especially during the evening commute.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

