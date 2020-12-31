Lead Cake Artist At Charm City Cakes To Compete On New Food Network ShowA Silver Spring native with a talent for baking and cake decorating is getting ready once again to show off her skills on the national stage.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery To Release Mystery Beer New Year's EveA new year means new beer from Guinness!

Walters Art Museum Gives Out Another Round Of Free Art Kits To Area KidsThe Walters Art Museum is helping area kids learn about art from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland, DC, Virginia Rank Among Best Places To Visit National ParksLooking for a stay-cation idea? You may want to head to a national park.

10 Stories That Made Us Smile, Brought Us Together In 2020Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Maryland, there were numerous stories of hope, survival and love this year. Here are ten that brought Marylanders together.

2,100 Bags Packed For Baltimore's Families In Need As A Part Of Week-Long Mitzvah DayThe Jewish Volunteer Connection is helping out the community this Christmas eve during its annual Mitzvah event by assembling care packages for those in need.