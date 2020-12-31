COVID IN MD:2.9K New Cases, 46 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Vigil

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will hold a vigil for the city’s more than 300 homicide victims on New Year’s Eve.

The ceremony will take place virtually at 6 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 334 homicides in 2020. That’s slightly down from 348 in 2019.

You can watch the vigil on the mayor’s Facebook page.

