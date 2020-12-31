Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will hold a vigil for the city’s more than 300 homicide victims on New Year’s Eve.
The ceremony will take place virtually at 6 p.m.
As of Thursday morning, there have been 334 homicides in 2020. That’s slightly down from 348 in 2019.
You can watch the vigil on the mayor’s Facebook page.
On New Year's Eve, we will honor the lives of those we lost to violence in 2020. Join me on Thursday at 6PM at https://t.co/Dmw52fcTqK for a virtual vigil of remembrance and to manifest blessings for the year to come. pic.twitter.com/cQhdIm0Ztf
— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) December 30, 2020