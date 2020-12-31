COVID IN MD:2.9K New Cases, 46 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim whose body was found inside a burning rowhome in West Baltimore last Saturday.

Jose Martinez-Guerrero, 49, was found inside a home after city firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 2300 block of North Pulaski Street around 7:23 a.m. on Dec 26.

Officers were called to the scene and were informed that a body was found inside the home. The man was dead and had trauma to his body.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where it was ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

