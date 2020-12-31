COVID IN MD:2.9K New Cases, 46 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be no trash collection in Baltimore on Friday as its New Year’s Day and Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards are closed.

Although trash will be collected Thursday, New Year’s Eve, the community recycling collection sites will close at 3 p.m.

Trash that was scheduled for pickup Friday, will be collected on Saturday, Jan. 2.

DPW facilities closed on New Year’s Day to residents and haulers include:

  • Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road
  • Quarantine Road Landfill, 6100 Quarantine Road
  • Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center, 2840 Sisson Street
  • Southwestern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 701 Reedbird Avenue
  • Eastern Citizens’ Convenience Center, 6101 Bowleys Lane

For information on locations and hours of operation for the recycling Community Collection Centers, please visit publicworks.baltimorecity.gov/collectionupdate.

