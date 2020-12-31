BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a way to ring in the new year safely, you can join WJZ tonight at 11 p.m. when we host a New Year’s Eve special.
Join WJZ anchors Nicole Baker and Rick Ritter as we say so long, 2020 and hello to 2021! Special appearances by WJZ anchors Vic Carter, Denise Koch, Linh Bui and Tim Williams.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will sit down with WJZ to talk about Maryland’s steps to move forward. WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Raven Torrey Smith will be joined by some current Ravens players.
We’ll also have a special tribute to frontline workers and you’ll get to meet some of the newest additions to WJZ’s family — after we had a little baby boom of our own in 2020.
And although there won’t be live fireworks this year in downtown Baltimore, we’ll air an encore of the fireworks from last year.
Tune in tonight on WJZ-TV at 11 p.m. or online at WJZ.com