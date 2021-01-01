Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the sixth year in a row, Baltimore reported more than 300 homicides in one year.
In 2020, 335 people were killed in Baltimore, according to city police. That number is down from the 348 killed in 2019.
As for non-fatal shootings, there were 725 in Baltimore in 2020. That was also down from the previous year when 770 were reported.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Remembers City’s 335 Homicide Victims In 2020
On New Year’s Eve, Mayor Brandon Scott held a virtual vigil for 2020’s homicide victims. He read each victim’s name.
Scott said city leaders will “recommit ourselves to the work of building public safety as a city in the year ahead.”