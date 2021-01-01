BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MedStar Harbor Hospital believes they welcomed the first baby of 2021, not only in Maryland — but possibly in the country.

Zuriah was born just seconds into the new year to first time mom Tatiana.

The 7-pound baby girl was born 10 seconds into 2021 at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore.

Tatiana, of Glen Burnie, was also born at MedStar Health Hospital 23 years ago.

“I’m just excited,” Tatiana said. “I was happy. A lot of pain. But I was happy. Crying a little bit.”

Mom said she was at four centimeters for four hours and was hoping for a natural delivery, but ultimately had a C-section after 20 hours of labor.

“It was worth it,” Tatiana said.

Dr. Aditya Parshad helped deliver the baby.

“[The excitement] was uncontrollable and incredibly infectious,” Dr. Parshad said, as the staff realized Zuriah may be the first baby born in the nation.

“The moment she was born, it was just wonderful,” said Dr. Parshad.

The baby’s grandmother is a labor and delivery nurse at another hospital, so she was in the delivery room.

WJZ congratulates new mom Tatiana and welcomes Zuriah into the world.