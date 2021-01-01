BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police officers in Baltimore took more than 2,000 guns off the streets in 2020, city police said.
The department shared the statistic on Twitter Thursday night along with a collage of some of the guns that were confiscated. Some of those confiscations happened in the previous week.
Citywide Gun Seizures
BPD continue efforts to arrest individuals responsible for violence in the city.
In the past 7 days, officers recovered weapons and have made several arrests.
This year, officers have recovered over 2,000 firearms from the streets of Baltimore City. pic.twitter.com/ibdhblyQ9R
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 31, 2020
Despite officers’ efforts, Baltimore recorded 335 homicides in 2020, the sixth consecutive year the city saw more than 300 murders.