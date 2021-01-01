COVID IN MD:Second-Highest Daily COVID-19 Case Count Reported Friday In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, gun violence, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police officers in Baltimore took more than 2,000 guns off the streets in 2020, city police said.

The department shared the statistic on Twitter Thursday night along with a collage of some of the guns that were confiscated. Some of those confiscations happened in the previous week.

Despite officers’ efforts, Baltimore recorded 335 homicides in 2020, the sixth consecutive year the city saw more than 300 murders.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply