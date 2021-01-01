Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A ban on plastic bags in Baltimore is set to take effect in the city later this month.
Then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed the Comprehensive Bag Reduction Act last January. The legislation prohibits retailers from giving customers plastic bags and will require businesses to charge for other types of bags, including paper.
Advocates said the legislation is designed to cut down on pollution.
It takes effect on January 13.