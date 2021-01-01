ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The second-highest daily case total over the span of the coronavirus pandemic was reported Friday in Maryland, according state health officials.
A total of 3,557 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Maryland, bringing the total case number to 280,219. The highest daily case number was 3,792 reported on Dec. 4, 2020. Previously, Dec. 12, 2020 held the record with 3,538 cases.
Forty seven more Marylanders also died from the virus as of Friday, bringing the death toll to 5,774.
Hospitalizations went down by 39 to 1,734 in the last 24 hours, but the statewide positivity rate went slightly up to 8.77%.
More 5.7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. Since Thursday, 53,503 new tests were administered.
More than 54,060 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Here’s a breakdown by county:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,474
|(154)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|24,815
|(354)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|31,911
|(690)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|39,001
|(913)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,268
|(45)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,341
|(10)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,249
|(163)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,620
|(73)
|2*
|Charles
|6,116
|(123)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,382
|(22)
|0*
|Frederick
|11,518
|(188)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,487
|(52)
|1*
|Harford
|8,660
|(164)
|4*
|Howard
|11,363
|(175)
|6*
|Kent
|742
|(25)
|2*
|Montgomery
|46,717
|(1,086)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|55,139
|(1,062)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,701
|(27)
|1*
|Somerset
|1,816
|(22)
|0*
|St. Mary’s
|3,308
|(89)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,185
|(8)
|0*
|Washington
|8,432
|(151)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,752
|(78)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,222
|(47)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(53)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|12,737
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|25,363
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|51,773
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|49,237
|(62)
|6*
|40-49
|43,421
|(173)
|4*
|50-59
|42,133
|(449)
|20*
|60-69
|28,180
|(891)
|17*
|70-79
|16,188
|(1,464)
|30*
|80+
|11,187
|(2,701)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|147,069
|(2,800)
|82*
|Male
|133,150
|(2,974)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|81,075
|(2,119)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,856
|(187)
|7*
|White (NH)
|91,299
|(2,782)
|85*
|Hispanic
|48,433
|(568)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|12,910
|(60)
|0*
|Data not available
|40,646
|(58)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.