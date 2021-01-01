COVID IN MD:Second-Highest Daily COVID-19 Case Count Reported Friday In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze in Prince George’s County Friday night.

The county’s fire department tweeted the flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of an apartment building.

Firefighters from parts of Virginia and Washington, D.C., are also on the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.

