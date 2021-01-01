OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze in Prince George’s County Friday night.
The county’s fire department tweeted the flames broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor of an apartment building.
WORKING 3–ALARM FIRE: Approx 8:30pm, #PGFD units were dispatched to 2100 blk of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill for a building fire w/report of people trapped. Upon arrival, crews found a 3-story garden-style apt bldg with heavy fire showing from the 2nd floor. (More) pic.twitter.com/s73fqD3J9p
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 2, 2021
Firefighters from parts of Virginia and Washington, D.C., are also on the scene.
(Contd Alice Ave) Searches negative. PIO on scene. Mutual aid units on scene assisting from @AlexandriaVAFD @NavalDistWash FD and @ffxfirerescue (more details to come)
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) January 2, 2021
Further details were not immediately available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!