By CBS Baltimore Staff
OAKLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A fire caused $600,000 in damage to a business in Garrett County on New Year’s Eve, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out around 11:20 p.m. at Maryland Minerals in the 400 block of Quarry Road northeast of Oakland. Officials said a passerby discovered the blaze, which left the building and its contents at a complete loss.

Credit: Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Forty-five firefighters were able to put out the flames in around 75 minutes.

The fire marshal’s office said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

