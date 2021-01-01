Comments
OAKLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A fire caused $600,000 in damage to a business in Garrett County on New Year’s Eve, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out around 11:20 p.m. at Maryland Minerals in the 400 block of Quarry Road northeast of Oakland. Officials said a passerby discovered the blaze, which left the building and its contents at a complete loss.
Forty-five firefighters were able to put out the flames in around 75 minutes.
The fire marshal’s office said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.