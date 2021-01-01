BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new year has arrived, and along with it comes countless resolutions for how to make 2021 a better year.

While 2020 was not the year people expected or hoped for, a number of Baltimoreans WJZ spoke with Friday were ready to take the lessons learned last year and move forward.

“2020 has taught me that you can’t take life for granted,” Ty McPhillips said.

In Canton, Carson Dach said one thing he learned from last year was, “that there can be too much family time stuck in your house with your kids and wife and working from home.”

Along with the bad, 2020 taught people some good things about their neighbors.

“It’s also taught me there’s a lot of wonderful people out there,” McPhillips said.

Many large events and celebrations were canceled, but there were still little victories.

“I ran a half marathon for the first time with my girlfriend which I usually would not have time to do,” Barret Rus told WJZ in Federal Hill.

Rus also got to meet some new friends during the year.

Moving into 2021, people shared a number of goals and resolutions they hope will improve life.

“I guess my resolution would be to explore my interest more this year but without the expectation that I need to find the thing that I really like to do,” Grace Kelly said. “My hope for 2021 is that we can just move forward but also remember everything that happened this year.”

As for Rus?

“My resolution is to probably cook a bit more but when I cook write down those recipes,” Rus said.