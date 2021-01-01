BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video released by the Baltimore Police Department Friday shows the harrowing rescue of a woman and a child from the Inner Harbor last month.
Southern district officers were called to the waterline just behind MedStar Harbor Hospital on Dec. 13 in the 3000 block of Hanover Street for an attempted suicide.
When the arrived, officers learned a 34-year-old woman in crisis was trying to drown herself and her 6-year-old daughter.
The video shows officers jumping into the cold harbor and pulling out the woman and the girl from the icy waters.
Officers rushed the little girl, who was unconscious and unresponsive, to an area hospital in their own patrol car. Doctors were able to save her life.
The mother was also transported to an area hospital, where she received medical treatment and an evaluation.
