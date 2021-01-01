Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was stabbed to death in West Baltimore early Friday morning. It’s the first recorded homicide in the city of 2021.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of North Stricker Street for a report of a cutting around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived they found the 33-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds to her chest.
She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
According to city police, a total of 335 homicides were reported in 2020. That’s down from the previous year when 348 homicides were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.