BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Prince George’s County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Beltsville on Friday.
Prince George’s County firefighters were called just before noon to the 11300 block of Montgomery Road in Beltsville for a reported house fire.
When crews arrived, they found a well-advanced fire with smoke and flames showing from the basement of a one-story single-family house. Crews began an interior attack on the fire while simultaneously searching the home.
Outside of the house, crews found an 18-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries, an 8-year-old girl with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a 38-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to area hospitals.
Crews later located the body of a deceased adult inside of the home. The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Mirna Reinoza of Beltsville.
A preliminary investigation found Reinoza had exited the home during the fire and then reentered moments later. The 8-year-old girl exited the home, but Reinoza did not.
One Prince George’s County firefighter was injured outside of the house but did not require transport. Crews extinguished the fire with no further injuries or transports.