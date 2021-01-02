OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Ravens have 11 players listed as questionable on their injury report going into Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A win against the Bengals would clinch the Ravens their third consecutive playoff berth, but who’s in and who’s out remains the question.
Two offensive threats are among those listed as questionable. Wide receiver Willie Snead did not participate in practice Friday and running back Gus Edwards was limited.
Tackle D.J. Fluker was also a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury.
The good news: cornerbacks Jimmy Smith, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, and defensive end Calais Campbell, all full participants in practice.
The Ravens have won their past three games against the Bengals, their longtime AFC North foe. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium.